India prays for former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as he remains under observation at AIIMS

Prayers poured in from all over India after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi due to breathing trouble on Friday. The senior BJP leader was admitted in the intensive care unit after he complained of uneasiness and breathlessness. Afterwards, people took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery

A medical bulletin by AIIMS claimed that Jaitley's condition was stable and a multidisciplinary team of doctors was looking after him. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other Cabinet.

Rao Inderjit Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Statistics, Programme Implementation and Planning, posted on Twitter: "Got to know that Shri Arun Jaitley ji's treatment is currently undergoing in the intensive care unit of AIIMS, my prayers for his speedy health recovery."

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot wrote in a tweet: "I am worried to hear the news of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being unwell. I pray to God for his speedy recovery."

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted: "Concerned to know about @arunjaitley ji's hospitalisation. Wishing him a quick recovery and praying for his good health and long life."

