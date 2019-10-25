Business Today

Indians will no longer require visas to visit Brazil, says President Jair Bolsonaro

Earlier this year, the Brazilian government ended visa requirements for tourists and business people from the United States, Canada, Japan and Australia

Jair Bolsonaro has made it a policy to reduce visa requirements from a number of developed countries.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday the South American nation will drop its requirement that visiting Chinese and Indian tourists or business people obtain visas.

Bolsonaro, a far-right politician, came to power at the beginning of the year and has made it a policy to reduce visa requirements from a number of developed countries. But the announcement, made during an official visit to China, is the first he has made expanding that policy to the developing world.

Earlier this year, the Brazilian government ended visa requirements for tourists and business people from the United States, Canada, Japan and Australia. Those countries, however, have not in return dropped their visa requirements for Brazilian citizens.

