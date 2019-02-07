INX Media case: Karti Chidambaram appears before ED in money laundering probe

Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in connection with a money laundering probe against him.

Officials said Karti Chidambaram was summoned to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He arrived at the ED office in Jamnagar House in central Delhi at about 11 am.

It is understood that he would be questioned in the INX Media case, officials said. The agency has alleged that Karti received money from INX Media, using his influence to manipulate a tax probe against it in a case of violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) conditions to receive investment from Mauritius.

According to a report in India Today, P Chidambaram has been summoned by the agency for the investigation on Friday. According to the news site, this is the tenth time Karti Chidambaram has been summoned by the agency.

The former Finance Minister P Chidambaram says that this entire case is a political vendetta by the ruling government.

It registered a PMLA case in May 2017 to probe the issue.

(With PTI inputs)

