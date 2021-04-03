IPL franchises tighten checks after ground staff test COVID-19 positive at Wankhede stadium

Ahead of the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 10, the ground staff at Maharashtra's Wankhede stadium have tested positive for novel coronavirus. An official of one of the IPL franchises based in Mumbai said that they are a little wary in the wake of latest developments.

"You do get a little concerned when you hear such things days before the start of the tournament. We have all been following protocols to the core, but obviously, when such a news come in, it makes us a little wary. We are looking at keeping things as tight as possible. Have to be on our guard," said the official.

Ten IPL games will be organised at the Wankhede stadium from April 10-25, out of which the match between CSK and DC will be the first one. Four franchises-Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals have set up their bases in Mumbai for now.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state due to coronavirus as of now. The state has reported over 29.04 lakh COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, with 47,913 cases in the last 24 hours.

Out of these, more than 24.57 lakh people have recovered from the contagion with 24,126 recoveries on Friday. The state has reported 55,379 deaths as of Saturday, with 18 fatalities in the last 24 hours. India's richest state has more than 3.91 lakh active coronavirus cases with 23,306 active cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has said that strict restrictions and even a lockdown is likely if cases continue to rise.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with agency inputs

