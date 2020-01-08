Iran-US tension: Govt issues advisory to Indians; asks people to avoid non-essential travel to Gulf

In view of the prevailing situation in Iraq, the Ministry of External Affairs has issued a travel advisory for Indian citizens on Wednesday. The MEA has appealed to Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification.

Also, Indian nationals who are residing in Iraq are advised to be alert and avoid travelling within Iraq, the MEA added.

Moreover, the central government has told all Indian airlines to avoid airspace of Iran, Iraq and the Gulf.

"Our Embassy in Baghdad and Consulate in Erbil will continue to function normally to provide all services to Indians residing in Iraq," it said.

A Ukrainian airplane carrying at least 170 people crashed today near an airport in Tehran, Iranian state TV reported.

The crash came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting two bases in Iraq housing US forces in retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani.

