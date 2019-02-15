IRS officer PC Mody takes charge as new CBDT chairman

PC Mody will replace Sushil Chandra and will hold the office of CBDT Chairman till June this year. Photo credit: Income Tax Department/ Twitter
IRS officer Pramod Chandra Mody on Friday took over as the new chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the policy making body of the Income Tax Department.
Mody, a 1982-batch Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax cadre) officer, has been appointed in place of Sushil Chandra, who was on Thursday named as Election Commissioner ahead of the Lok Sabha polls due this summer.
Mody, who has worked in various capacities in the I-T Department, has been working as the Member (Administration) in the CBDT.