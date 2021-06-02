Is OnePlus working on cryptocurrency wallet? Company's survey hints so

Smartphone maker OnePlus may be looking at entering the cryptocurrency market. A survey being conducted by the company on blockchain technology and cryptocurrency market hints that it may be planning a foray in the segment.

The survey, titled 'OnePlus Blockchain Research', is being carried out by the company's OneLab team. It has questions about cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, among others.

The company is also asking its community about their investment in cryptocurrency, the frequency with which they check their prices, about the use of cryptocurrency platforms, among others.

The 5-10 minutes survey also has questions about use of cryptocurrency wallets, storage of speed phrase and inconvenience faced while using it.

It also has some questions about investment in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the platform used to invest in NFTs.

With the rising popularity of cryptocurrency, the survey may be aimed at gauging interest in digital currencies and blockchain technology, and finalising the ideal time to enter the market. The company can come out with its own cryptocurrency or just a cryptocurrency wallet.

As cryptocurrency usage rises, technology companies like OnePlus may get to play a wide role in providing related services.

