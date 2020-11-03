Jaipur, Delhi among 31 Indian cities exposed to severe water crisis: WWF

At least 31 cities in India, including Jaipur, Delhi, Indore are exposed to a serious water security risk, according to the Worldwide Fund for Nature's Water Risk Filter report.

The WWF analysis focused on two things in the report--present water stress faced by the cities and projected increase in water stress by 2050.

The report divided the cities on a scale of 1 to 5, anything over 3 is high risk and over 4 is very high risk. Of the 31 Indian cities that are under water stress, 26 scored 4, meaning, they face 'high water risk' now. Among the Indian cities, Jaipur topped the list, followed by Indore and Thane. Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi also featured on the list

The list did not contain names of Africa, Europe and South American cities. Globally, the highest water risk has been projected for Alexandria in Egypt, followed by Mecca and Tangshan. Beijing, Jakarta, Johannesburg, Istanbul, Hong Kong, Mecca and Rio de Janeiro were also on the list.

100 cities that are expected to suffer the greatest rise in water risk by 2050 are home to at least 350 million people. Besides, it is projected that the population in areas of high-water risk could rise from 17 per cent in 2020 to 51 per cent by 2050.

WWF Water Risk Filter's country profile for India states that major environmental problems like deforestation; soil erosion; overgrazing; desertification; air pollution from industrial effluents and vehicle emissions; water pollution from raw sewage and runoff of agricultural pesticides impact water quality in India.

