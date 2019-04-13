Jallianwala Bagh massacre centenary: PM Modi, President Kovind, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to pay his tributes to the fallen on the centenary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. "Today, when we observe 100 years of the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre, India pays tributes to all those martyred on that fateful day. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Their memory inspires us to work even harder to build an India they would be proud of," he wrote.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi visited the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial on Sunday to pay tribute. Gandhi visited the memorial with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, state minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and a few other Congress leaders. The Congress chief paid floral tribute and wrote on the visitors' book: "The cost of freedom must never ever be forgotten. We salute the people of India who gave everything they had for it." They also observed a two-minute silence to remember the people who were massacred in the tragic incident on April 13, 1919.

Gandhi reached Amritsar late Friday night. Upon his arrival, the Congress chief, accompanied by Singh, went straight to the Golden Temple and paid obeisance at the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs.

"A 100 years ago today, our beloved freedom fighters were martyred at Jallianwala Bagh. A horrific massacre, a stain on civilisation, that day of sacrifice can never be forgotten by India. At this solemn moment, we pay our tribute to the immortals of Jallianwala," tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind.

A 100 years ago today, our beloved freedom fighters were martyred at Jallianwala Bagh. A horrific massacre, a stain on civilisation, that day of sacrifice can never be forgotten by India. At this solemn moment, we pay our tribute to the immortals of Jallianwala #PresidentKovindpic.twitter.com/tNt0v5aFWv - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 13, 2019

British High Commissioner to India Dominic Asquith also visited the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial separately on Saturday. In the visitors' book, Asquith wrote, "The events of Jallianwala Bagh 100 years ago today reflect a shameful act in British Indian history. We deeply regret what happened and the suffering caused. I am pleased today that the UK and India have and remain committed to developing further a thriving 21st century partnership."

Earlier this week, British Prime Minister Theresa May had said, "The tragedy of Jallianwalla Bagh in 1919 is a shameful scar on the British-Indian history. As her Majesty, the Queen said before visiting Jallianwala Bagh 1997, it is a distressing example of our past history with India. We deeply regret what happened and the suffering caused."

The massacre took place at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar during the Baisakhi festival in April 1919 when troops of the British Indian Army under the command of Colonel Reginald Dyer opened fire at a crowd of people holding a pro-independence demonstration, leaving several dead and scores injured.

(With PTI inputs)

