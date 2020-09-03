JEE Main, NEET exam update: Railways to run 4 special trains in Rajasthan

The Railway Ministry has decided to start a special train service for students appearing for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG), and other exams in Rajasthan. According to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goal, four special trains will be operationalised between September 4-15 in the state.





PM @NarendraModi à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤° à¤¹à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤à¥à¤·à¥à¤¯ à¤à¥ à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¨ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤°à¤à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤, à¤°à¥à¤²à¤µà¥ à¤¨à¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤¨ à¤®à¥à¤ JEE Mains, NEET, NDA à¤µ à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤¯ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤­à¤¾à¤ à¤²à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¿à¤§à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤¤à¥ 4 à¤¸à¥ 15 à¤¸à¤¿à¤¤à¤®à¥à¤¬à¤° à¤à¥ à¤¬à¥à¤ 4 à¤à¥à¤¡à¤¼à¥ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤¸à¥à¤ªà¥à¤¶à¤² à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤à¤²à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤£à¤¯ à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ pic.twitter.com/7Jm3sUGDTQ â Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 2, 2020

Additionally, Indian Railways has also decided to run 20 pairs of intercity special trains from September 2 to 15 for JEE, NEET, and NDA aspirants living in Bihar.

à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤®à¥à¤ JEE Mains, NEET à¤µ NDA à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¶à¤¾à¤®à¤¿à¤² à¤¹à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤¸à¥à¤à¤à¤° à¤¤à¤ à¤à¤¨à¥-à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¿à¤§à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤¤à¥ à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤à¥à¤¯ à¤°à¥à¤²à¤µà¥ à¤¨à¥ 2 à¤¸à¥ 15 à¤¸à¤¿à¤¤à¤à¤¬à¤° à¤¤à¤ 20 à¤à¥à¤¡à¤¼à¥ MEMU/DEMU à¤¸à¥à¤ªà¥à¤¶à¤² à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¨ à¤à¤²à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤£à¤¯ à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ pic.twitter.com/3jNXvfUE2m â Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 1, 2020

Special train services have also been launched for Uttar Pradesh students. Goyal informed on Twitter saying, "Indian Railways has decided to run 5 pairs of special trains in Uttar Pradesh to facilitate the students appearing in JEE Mains, NEET, NDA and other examinations to the centre".

Earlier, railways permitted students and their guardians to travel by special suburban services (Services or trains?) in Mumbai on exam days. General passengers are requested not to commute, Goyal said in a tweet.

While the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held on September 13, the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main will be conducted from September 1-6. The common NDA 2020 exam is scheduled to be held on September 6.

Around 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main and 15.97 lakh students for NEET.

These exams were earlier deferred twice in the wake of the pandemic.

