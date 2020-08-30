NEET 2020, JEE Mains, UGC NET: Check all important exam dates here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the schedule of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2020 (NEET) and UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 on its official website. The announcement comes amid growing demands for postponement of these examinations from several quarters in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The NTA said that the Standard operating procedure (SOP) for JEE (Main) has been developed by Tata Consultancy Services in collaboration with the Public Health Foundation of India and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Increasing the number of examination centers, alternate seating plans, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit are among the steps the NTA will take for safely conducting NEET and JEE exams.

According to Education Ministry, more than 19 lakh candidates have downloaded admit cards for medical and engineering entrance exams -- NEET and JEE as of August 28.

Exam schedule of JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020, UGC NET 2019, 2020:

1. JEE Mains schedule:

JEE Mains 2020 will be held between September 1 to September 6. JEE Advanced will be conducted on September 27. As many as 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Mains. The JEE-Mains was originally scheduled to be held from April 7-11 but was postponed to July 18-23.

2. NEET 2020 schedule:

The NEET exam will be held on September 13. The admit cards for the same were made available from August 26 and will be accessible till September 13. 15.97 lakh candidates have registered for NEET (UG) entrance. The NEET-UG was originally scheduled for May 3 but was pushed to July 26.

3. UGC National Eligibility Test schedule:

The UGC NET is scheduled to be held from September 16 to 18 and from September 21 to 25. The facility of submission or completion of the online application form will be available on the website on csirnet.nta.nic.in till September 9 till 5 pm.

The corrections in particulars and centre cities in the online application form will be operation from September 11 to September 17 until 5 pm.

