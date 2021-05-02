Kerala election results 2021: Full list of winners on all 140 constituencies

Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) has settled into a comfortable lead in Kerala after the first few rounds of vote counting for the 2021 state assembly elections. Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) remains a distant second, whereas Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in teetering on the margins.

LDF is leading on 89 seats as of now in the state, whereas UDF is ahead of 45 seats. The BJP is has maintained a lead on 3 seats, while others have gone up on 3 seat.

Incumbent Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has gathered a comfortable lead from the Dharmadam constituency. Buoyed by the exit polls and his internal calculations, he had exuded confidence of a definite victory leading to his re-election in Kerala.

Congress veteran Oommen Chandy is ahead on the Puthuppally seat. 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan, who is contesting on BJP's ticket, is maintaining his lead on the Palakkad; he is ahead of Congress' Shafi Parambil who had won the seat in 2016.

Below is the full list of winners on all 140 constituencies in the Kerala election results 2021. (The list will be updated as results come)

Manjeshwaram

Kasaragod

Udma

Kanhangad

Thrikaripur

Payyanur

Kalliasseri

Taliparamba

Irikkur

Azhikode

Kannur

Dharmadom

Thalassery

Kuthuparamba

Mattanur

Peravoor

Mananthavady

Sulthan Bathery

Kalpetta

Vatakara

Kuttiady

Nadapuram

Koyilandy

Perambra

Balussery

Elathur

Kozhikode North

Kozhikode South

Beypore

Kunnamangalam

Koduvally

Thiruvambady

Kondotty

Eranad

Nilambur

Wandoor

Manjeri

Perinthalmanna

Mankada

Malappuram

Vengara

Vallikkunnu

TirurangadiPonnani

Tanur

Tirur

Kottakkal

Thavanur

Ponnani

Thrithala

Pattambi

Shornur

Ottapalam

Kongad

Mannarkkad

Malampuzha

Palakkad

TarurAlathur

Chittur

Nenmara

Alathur

Chelakkara

Kunnamkulam

Guruvayur

Manalur

Wadakkanchery

Ollur

Thrissur

Nattika

Kaipamangalam

Irinjalakuda

Puthukkad

Chalakudy

Kodungallur

Perumbavoor

Angamaly

Aluva

Kalamassery

Paravur

Vypin

Kochi

Thrippunithura

Ernakulam

Thrikkakara

Kunnathunad

Piravom

MuvattupuzhaIdukki

Kothamangalam

Devikulam

Udumbanchola

Thodupuzha

Idukki

Peerumade

Pala

Kaduthuruthy

Vaikom

Ettumanoor

Kottayam

Puthuppally

Changanassery

Kanjirappally

Poonjar

Aroor

Cherthala

Alappuzha

Ambalappuzha

Kuttanad

Haripad

Kayamkulam

Mavelikara

Chengannur

Thiruvalla

Ranni

Aranmula

Konni

Adoor

Karunagapally

Chavara

Kunnathur

Kottarakkara

Pathanapuram

Punalur

Chadayamangalam

Kundara

Kollam

Eravipuram

Chathannoor

Varkala

Attingal

Chirayinkeezhu

Nedumangad

Vamanapuram

Kazhakkoottam

Vattiyoorkavu

Thiruvananthapuram

Nemom

Aruvikkara

Parassala

Kattakkada

Kovalam

Neyyattinkara

ALSO READ: West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2021: List of winners and losers

ALSO READ: Kerala elections 2021: CM Pinarayi Vijayan leads by 3,351 votes in Dharmadam