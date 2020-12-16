Kerala local body election results Live Updates: Pinarayi Vijayan's LDF leads in all segment

The counting of votes for the Kerala's local body polls is underway. A total of 21,893 wards in 1,200 local self-governing bodies including 6 corporations, 941 village panchayats, 14 district panchayats and 87 municipalities, went to polls in three phases in the southern state on December 8, 10 and 14.

The counting began at 244 centres at 8.00 am and the final results were expected to be out by noon.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), which used to showcase a good performance in the civic body polls, banked on the achievements in the development front under the four and half years old rule of Pinarayi Vijayan government.

However, opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), during the campaign, focused on various corruption charges against the government and controversies related to the gold smuggling case.

BJP-NDA is looking to break the decades-old bipolar polity led by UDF and LDF, and is hopeful of showcasing an impressive performance and garner three-fold seats.

02.25 PM: People stand with LDF government: KK Shailaja

Kerala health minister KK Shailaja has said that the local body election results show that the people of Kerala stand with the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government.

02.10 PM: BJP candidate from Koliyandi injured in clash between BJP and CPIM workers

02.00 PM: Latest Kerala local body polls 2020 updates

Kannur Corporation- Congress-led UDF leads

Kollam Corporation-CPM-led LDF on path to victory

Kochi- No clear majority

Kozhikode-CPM-led UDF leads

Thrissur-CPM led LDF leads

Thiruvananthapuram-LDF to power

01.45 PM: Postal ballots, including special ballots issued to coronavirus positive voters were counted first

01.35 PM: LDF's big wins

LDF has won 2,502 out of 15,692 gram panchayat wards, 105 of 2,080 block panchayat wards, 1,093 of 3,078 municipalities and 144 out of 414 corporation wards, according to the EC data

01.23 PM: LDF leads in Thiruvanathapuram, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kollam

01.08 PM: BJP wins in Pandalam municipality

BJP has won 17 out of 33 seats in the Pandalam municipality, which an is LDF stronghold since 2015.

01.00 PM: BJP wins in Kannur

In a first, the BJP candidate Shaiju has won in the Left stronghold Kannur corporation.

12.45 PM: Karat Faisal, CPM candidate who was denied a seat due to his alleged involvement in the gold smuggling case, has won in the Koduvally Municipality as an independent candidate.

12.30 PM: Kerala Local Body polls 2020 trends

Grama Panchayats- 941

CPIM- led LDF- 487

Congress-led UDF- 383

Others-38

NDA-22

District Panchayats- 14

LDF-11

UDF-3

NDA-0

Block Panchayats- 152

LDF-108

UDF-43

NDA-0

Others-1

Municipalities- 87

UDF-40

LDF-40

Others-4

NDA-2

Corporations- 6

LDF-3

UDF-3

12.20 PM: UDF mayoral candidate N venugopal loses from Kochi Municipal Corporation

UDF's mayoral candidate N Venugopal lost in the Kochi Municipal Corporation from one vote. The LDF is also leading in all the corporations except Kochi.

12.07 PM: Sec 144 imposed in sections of the state

Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in areas like northern Malappuram and in some pockets of neighbouring Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts.

12.00 PM: LDF mayoral candidate AG Ojina loses in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

11.50 AM: BJP mayoral candidate B Gopalakrishnan loses from the Kuttankulangara seat

BJP's mayoral candidate B Gopalakrishnan has lost the election from Kuttankulangara seat in the Thrissur Corporation wherethe saffron party had high expectations.

11.44 AM: BJP had won on 1,205 wards in 2015

For any comparison , in 2015 @BJP4Keralam had won 1205 wards & NDA another 39 ... LDF 10340 ... UDF 8847 ... Ind 1418 wards . Early indicators are encouraging . â B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) December 16, 2020

11.40 AM: BJP workers celebrate in Thiruvananthapuram

11:00 am: Early trends of the Kerala local body poll results:

Gram Panchayats-941

LDF -403

UDF -341

NDA-29

Others-56

Block Panchayats-152

LDF-93

UDF-56

NDA-2

District Panchayats-14

LDF-11

UDF-3

Municipality-86

LDF-38

UDF-39

NDA -3

Others -6

Corporations- 6

LDF-8,

UDF-2