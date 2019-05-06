Kerala SSLC Class 10 results 2019 released; check keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in for scores

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has announced Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2019 (Class 10) results today at 2 p.m. Students can check their Kerala SSLC results on the official website keralapareekshabhavan.in.

A total of 37,334 students have scored A+ marks in Kerala SSLC 2019 exam. Pathanamthitta district recorded the best performance with 99.3 per cent students having passed the Kerala class 10th exam.

The Kerala SSLC results have been delayed due to the Lok Sabha election in the state. However, the evaluation of answer sheets has been done in time in 54 different centers. The Kerala SSLC 2019 exams were conducted from March 13 to March 27. Nearly 4.3 lakh students have appeared for the Kerala SSLC Exam 2019.

Students can check their results on the following websites:

keralapareekshabhavan.in

results.kerala.nic.in

kerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

results.itschool.gov.in

The results will also be available on the mobile application Saphalam 2019 and the android app- 'PRD Live'.

How to check result:

1) Visit any of the above mentioned websites.

2) Click on the SSLC result link.

3) Enter your credentials.

4) Click on the submit button.

5) The result will appear on the screen. Download and take print out of the result.

In 2018, the result of SSLC examination was declared on May 3, 2019. The overall pass percentage was recorded 97.84% which is nearly 2 per cent higher than the previous year's 95.98%.