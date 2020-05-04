Lockdown 3.0: Know what's allowed & what's not in Gautam Buddha Nagar from Monday

As the central government extended the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown for two more weeks, the Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration on Sunday issued a new set of guidelines regarding what is allowed or restricted in the containment and non-containment zones of the district.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj announced that people living in containment zones, which are high-risk areas, are not allowed to move outside the zones except for medical emergencies and maintaining supply of essential goods and services.

As per guidelines of MHA and State Govt, GBN has been divided into Containment and Non Containment zones Inside containment zone only Supply/Movement of Emergency services, Essential goods/services allowed Nobody from this zone allowed to attend work,move outside this zone - DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) May 3, 2020

"All shops inside gated residential group housing complex are allowed. All shops selling essential goods in market and market complexes are allowed. Private offices can operate with up to 33 per cent strength, rest work from home. Government offices can open only as per guidelines (sic)," he said in a series of tweets.

As Gautam Budh Nagar falls under the Red zone category, no vehicles, other than those related to COVID duty, essential services, and carrying bona fide passes, will be allowed to enter or exit the district. Restriction on inter-state and inter-district movement of vehicles stands as before, the District Magistrate said.

"For the use of vehicles, restrictions with respect to social distancing as specified by home ministry/state government shall be in force. You are requested to kindly follow. Violators shall be dealt with firmly (sic)," he said.

In the non-containment zone, all activities are permitted except the ones prohibited by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). "All necessary permissions shall be issued immediately and online. For special economic zone (SEZ) and export oriented units (EOU), Development Commissioner, government of India shall issue permission in consultation with incident commander," he said.

"In the non-containment zone, for such categories of industry permitted under the guidelines, an online portal is being developed, permissions shall be issued online by respective authorities/UPSIDC/Incident Commanders, as the case may be. Portal should be ready by tomorrow," he said.

In the non-containment zone, only in-situ construction activities, where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside, are allowed. "Authorities shall give permission to the builders. The process shall be published by the authorities," he added.

