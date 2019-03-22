Lok Sabha Elections: BS Yeddyurappa paid over Rs 1,800 crore to BJP's national leaders, alleges Congress

The BJP has released first list of 184 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2019, with big names like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party President Amit Shah contesting polls from Varanasi and Gandhinagar, respectively. The list includes names for the seats where the first phase of voting will be held. The Lok Sabha elections 2019 have been scheduled to start from April 11 and will go on till May 19. With little time left to woo voters, parties have increased their activities, with prominent leaders holding several rallies every day. From public rallies to workers' meetings, big leaders of the national as well as state parties are leaving no stone unturned to ensure victory in the polls.

BusinessToday.In brings complete timeline of all the updates related to the General Elections 2019 through our blog.

3.55pm: "Absolute nonsense, disgusting and desperate efforts by @INCIndia to release such fake dairy, prove it at the earliest or face defamation case," says the BJP leader.

Absolute nonsense, disgusting & desperate efforts by @INCIndia to release such fake dairy, prove it at the earliest or face defamation case. pic.twitter.com/h1Cr8WgQR4 â Chowkidar B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) March 22, 2019

3.30pm: BS Yeddyurappa on the diary row: "They have planted the story in the media to gain mileage in the upcoming elections. Issues raised by Congress leaders are irrelevant and false. I'm discussing with the senior advocates to file a defamation case against the concerned person also."

BS Yeddyurappa, BJP: Congress party and its leaders are bankrupt of ideas, they are frustrated with growing popularity of the Modi ji, they have lost the battle before it began. I-T Department officials have already proved that the documents are forged and fake. pic.twitter.com/v8lzDIfyMA â ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2019

3.13pm: The Congress had released a leaked video of Yeddyurappa in 2017, alleging its links with the diary row, following which the anti-corruption bureau of Karnataka had registered a case against Yeddyurappa. As per The News Minute, the alleged video contained the voices of Yeddyurappa and BJP leader Anath Kumar, in which Yeddyurappa allegedly claimed he gave money to "the high command but not Rs 1,000 crore".

2.58pm: YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy files his nomination from Pulivendula of YSR Kadapa district. "Every vote that is cast will be a vote not just for Jagan but also for the future of Andhra Pradesh," says Jagan.

2.51pm: The Congress leader cites a report by The Caravan magazine, alleging Yeddyurappa paid bribe in crores of rupees to the party's central panel leaders, several judges and advocates.

2.30pm: Surjewala says the BJP leader had recorded these alleged payouts, written in Kannada, in a diary of a Karnataka MLA in 2009.

2.15pm: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, during a press briefing, alleges BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa paid over Rs 1,800 crore to the BJP's national leaders during the BJP's government in the state. He alleges Yeddyurappa's signatures were found on every page of the diary.

1.45pm: FM Arun Jaitley says "Sam Pitroda believes what the government did was wrong. No country in the world said this, not even the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) said this, only Pakistan was of this view."

1.30pm: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley takes a jibe on SamPitroda's airstrike remark: "Agar Guru aisa ho to shishya kitna nikamma niklega ye desh ko aaj bhugatna pad raha hai."

#WATCH Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on #SamPitroda's airstrike remark, says, "Agar Guru aisa ho to shishya kitna nikamma niklega ye desh ko aaj bhugatna pad raha hai." pic.twitter.com/14DqGDbSyX â ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2019

1.15pm: He has kick-started Pakistan National Day celebration on behalf of Congress: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda's remarks on the Balakot strike.

Pitroda in an interview to a news agency ANI questioned the death toll in the Balakot airstrike.

Pitroda said,"If they (IAF) killed 300, it's ok. All I am saying is can you give me more facts and prove it."

Opposition insults our forces time and again.



I appeal to my fellow Indians- question Opposition leaders on their statements.



Tell them- 130 crore Indians will not forgive or forget the Opposition for their antics.



India stands firmly with our forces. #JantaMaafNahiKaregihttps://t.co/rwpFKMMeHY â Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2019

1.00pm: According to BJP sources, Gautam Gambhir may be fielded from the New Delhi constituency, currently represented by the party's Meenakshi Lekhi, reported PTI.

12.45pm: Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh to file nomination shortly. Nara will contest from Mangalagiri constituency in Amaravati.

Nara Lokesh,Andhra Pradesh IT Minister and son of CM N Chandrababu Naidu to file nomination shortly. He will contest from Mangalagiri constituency in Amaravati. #AndhraPradeshAssemblyElectionspic.twitter.com/CL4qv1JBXv â ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2019

12.30 pm: I am influenced by PM Modi's vision, said Gautam Gambhir.

Gautam Gambhir: I am joining this party(BJP) after getting influenced by PM Narendra Modi's vision. I am honoured to get the opportunity to join this platform pic.twitter.com/barD8XA7W9 â ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2019

12.15pm: Gautam Gambhir joins Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad

Delhi: Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) in the presence of Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad pic.twitter.com/EYmhfSSMy7 â ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2019

12.00pm: NCP chief Sharad Pawar and BSP president Mayawati's opting out of the Lok Sabha polls is a clear indication of NDA's victory: Shiv Sena

11.45am: The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) headed by TTV Dhinakaran has announced its second and final list of 14 candidates for the Lok Sabha election, reported PTI.

11.30am: Rahul Gandhi to lead 'Congress special press conference' today at 1 pm.

Congress special press conference today which was scheduled to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi, has been deferred to 1 pm from 10.15 am â ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2019

11.15am: Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir likely to join BJP today, reported ANI.

8.51am: "People wanted me to contest from here again, I'm thankful to Amit Shah ji and Modi ji for choosing me again," says Hema Malini.

Hema Malini, BJP MP from Mathura: People wanted me to contest from here again, I'm thankful to Amit Shah ji and Modi ji for choosing me again. I will work hard and bring development to the area. I'm not like other politicians, people here like my work. pic.twitter.com/kXL6Es1Vd1 â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 21, 2019

8.46am: The Congress party has also released the seventh list of candidates for Andhra Pradesh.

The Congress Central Election Committee announces the seventh list of candidates for the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha and the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. pic.twitter.com/EWbhjPmcgp â Congress (@INCIndia) March 21, 2019

8.39am: The BJP has also released the list of candidates for the Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

List of BJP candidates for ensuing general election to the legislative assembly 2019 of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim finalised by BJP CEC. pic.twitter.com/zkKEY4hkMs â BJP (@BJP4India) March 21, 2019

8.35am: The Central Election Committee of the BJP has decided the names of 100 BJP candidates for the Odisha Assembly polls.

The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided the names of 100 BJP candidates for the ensuing General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Odisha. pic.twitter.com/zOMPV1nTOe â BJP (@BJP4India) March 21, 2019

8.20am: "It would be a matter of pride for me to strengthen the BJP in Parliament by offering a lotus from Amethi," says Union minister Smriti Irani.

8.15am: "I am thankful that the party has once again chosen me from the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency. We'll again win with record margin from Nagpur," says Nitin Gadkari.

à¤ªà¤¾à¤°à¥à¤à¥ à¤¨à¥ à¤«à¤¿à¤° à¤à¤ à¤¬à¤¾à¤° à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ªà¥à¤° à¤¸à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¶à¥ à¤à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¥¤ à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ªà¥à¤° à¤à¥ à¤à¤¨à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤¨à¥à¤¹ à¤à¤° à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¸ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¤® à¤ªà¤° à¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¡ à¤®à¤¤à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤à¥à¤¤ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¤° à¤à¥à¤à¤¦à¥à¤° à¤®à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤¦à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¥à¤µ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤«à¤¿à¤° à¤à¤ à¤¬à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤¨à¤¡à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤¬à¤¨à¥à¤à¥, à¤¯à¤¹ à¤­à¤°à¥à¤¸à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ pic.twitter.com/zMw1BEuU1j

â Chowkidar Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 21, 2019

8.09am: The party has announced names of its 28 candidates from UP. It has dropped six incumbent MPs this time, including Union minster Krishna Raj from Shahjahanpur and Scheduled Caste (SC) Commission head and Agra MP Ram Shankar Katheria. Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini will contest from Mathura.

8.05am: Union ministers VK Singh, Mahesh Sharma, Kiren Rijiju, DV Sadananda Gowda, and Babul Supriyo have been given tickets from Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Arunachal West, Bengalore North and Asansol, respectively. They had won on all these seats in the last elections.

8.00am: The biggest surprise of the BJP's first list is senior leader Lal Krishna Advani. The 91-year-old party stalwart, who called the shots in the BJP for decades before Modi's rise eclipsed him, has been replaced by Amit Shah from Gandhinagar. Advani has been representing Gandhinagar in the Lok Sabha since 1998.

The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided the names of 184 candidates for the ensuing General Elections to the Parliamentary Constituency of different States. The list is available at https://t.co/e4p2u9v3Hcpic.twitter.com/mlCPsciKnI â BJP (@BJP4India) March 21, 2019

7.45am: Union minister Smriti Irani will reprise her electoral battle with Congress President Rahul Gandhi from Amethi, where she lost to him in 2014 but was seen to have put up a spirited fight.

7.30am: BJP heavyweights such as Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari have been fielded from Lucknow and Nagpur seats respectively with the party reposing its faith in all but one Union minister from the constituency they had won in 2014.

Edited by Manoj Sharma