'Looking at what we can do to help, support India,' says Boris Johnson

twitter-logoReuters | April 24, 2021 | Updated 09:19 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he was looking at what he could do to help India, where the coronavirus pandemic is entering a deadly new phase with which its health services are struggling to cope.

"We're looking at what we can do to help and support the people of India," Johnson told British media on Friday, describing India as a great partner and explaining that the help could include providing ventilators or therapeutics.

