Maharashtra COVID-19 lockdown rules: Restaurants, offices, malls - what's allowed, what's not

The Maharashtra government on Sunday, April 4, imposed a fresh set of curbs comprising a weekend lockdown and a night curfew on weekdays to stem the surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

The restrictions were announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray following a Cabinet meeting chaired by him. The night curfew in Maharashtra will be in effect from 8 PM to 7 AM, whereas the weekend lockdown will be in force from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC will be in place during the day on weekdays. The measures will be in force until April 30.

Meanwhile, essential services are excused from the ambit of the said restrictions. Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 57,074 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest one-day surge in the state ever since the pandemic began last year.

Here's is what is open and what is shut in Maharashtra: -

What's open

1. All government offices will function only at 50% capacity.

2. All essential services will remain open. E-commerce permitted but those involved in these activities will have to get inoculated as per the Centre's rules and are required to carry a negative RT-PCR certificate that will be valid for 15 days. The new measure will be effective from April 10.

3. Public transport - Taxis are permitted to ply on roads with driver and 50% capacity, according to RTO, whereas auto rickshaws are allowed to function with driver and two passengers. Buses are permitted full seating capacity but no standing commuter.

4. Private transport can operate from 7 am to 8 pm on Monday to Friday, whereas it is allowed for emergencies at other times also.

5. Stock market, medical services, electricity, financial services, banking, insurance, telecom, and water supplies will remain open.

6. Newspapers are allowed to be printed and circulated.

7. Construction sites can operate but only where labourers live on site.

8. Advertisements, films, and serials are permitted, but shooting of scenes where crowd needed should be eluded.

9. Funerals allowed with a maximum of 20 people.

10. A maximum of 50 people permitted at marriage functions.

What's shut

1. Theatres, sports complexes, multiplexes, auditoriums, cinema halls, clubs, water parks, video parlours and swimming pools will remain closed.

2. Beauty parlours, salons, malls will be shut.

3. Shops, and markets to remain shut, essential services shops will be open. These stores will, however, have to ensure COVID appropriate behaviour.

4. Playgrounds and parks will remain shut.

5. Religious places will be closed for devotees, but rituals will continue. Priests and staff at places of worship will have to get themselves inoculated immediately.

6. No social, cultural, religious, or political function is permitted.

7. All public places including beaches and gardens will remain closed from 8 pm to 7 am from Monday to Thursday, and from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday.

8. Schools, colleges, and private coaching centres will remain shut. However, relief is given to class 10th and 12th to the extent of exams.

9. Any industrial process, which is a net consumer of oxygen as raw material, will not be permitted by default from April 10.

10. Bars and restaurants remain shut except those that are in hotels. Home delivery and takeaway permitted from 7 am to 8 pm from Monday to Friday. Meanwhile, on weekends, only home delivery is allowed from 7 am to 8 pm.