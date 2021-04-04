Maharashtra imposes night curfew, weekend lockdown amid COVID-19 surge

Maharashtra government has decided to impose night curfew and weekend lockdown across the state amid the incessant rise in coronavirus cases. The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery on Sunday.

Night curfew will be in effect across Maharashtra from 8 PM to 7 AM, informed Cabinet minister Nawab Malik. Only essential services will be allowed to operate during night curfew. Theatres, gardens and playgrounds will be shut. Construction work, industrial activities and markets have been allowed to function. Government offices have been asked to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Cabinet minister Aslam Shaikh informed that restaurants will be allowed to take only take away and delivery orders. Employees will have to work from home, and a detailed SOP regarding the Cabinet decisions today will be released soon, he added.

Maharashtra will also observe weekend lockdown every week from Friday 8 PM onwards.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) its party workers to support the decisions taken by the government to tackle the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state. The statement came after CM Thackeray called up MNS chief Raj Thackeray and sought his cooperation if the government was compelled to impose a lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

Before the Cabinet meeting on Sunday, film and television producers met Thackeray and offered full support for measures being taken to control the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

