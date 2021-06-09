Making every effort to comply with new IT rules, says Twitter

Microblogging site Twitter has written to the Centre saying it is making every effort to comply with the new digital rules, and that it would provide additional details about compliance within a week.

In a letter to government, Twitter said COVID-19 pandemic "made it more difficult" for the company to make certain arrangements for complying with the new rules.

The Centre and Twitter are involved in a stand off on the new digital rules, with the Centre last week sending a final notice to Twitter to comply with the new IT rules or face consequences.

"We are in advanced stages of finalising the appointment to the role of Chief Compliance Officer and we plan to provide additional details to you in the next several days, and at the latest within a week," Twitter said in the letter to the government, as per news agency ANI.

The US-based company said it has already appointed nodal contact person and resident grievance officer on contractual basis.

"In order to comply with underlying intention behind guidelines, we've appointed Nodal Contact Person & Resident Grievance Officer on contractual basis as we recruit to fill position on permanent basis," the company said in the letter.

The new IT rules for social media companies that came into effect last month mandate large platforms like Facebook and Twitter to undertake greater due diligence and make these digital platforms more accountable and responsible for the content hosted by them.

The rules also require significant social media intermediaries -- providing services primarily in the nature of messaging -- to enable identification of the "first originator" of the information that undermines the sovereignty of India, the security of the state, or public order.

Under the rules, significant social media intermediaries -- those with over 50 lakh users -- are required to appoint a grievance officer, a nodal officer and a chief compliance officer. These personnel have to be residents in India.

Further, social media companies will have to take down flagged content within 36 hours, and remove within 24 hours content that is flagged for issues such as nudity and pornography.

Non-compliance with the rules would result in these platforms losing their intermediary status that provides them immunity from liabilities over any third-party data hosted by them. In other words, they could be liable for criminal action in case of complaints.

According to the central government, the new rules are designed to prevent abuse and misuse of platforms, and offer users a robust forum for grievance redressal.

