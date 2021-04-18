Manish Sisodia says Delhi facing shortage of oxygen, urges Centre to increase supply

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia stated on Sunday that Delhi has been facing a shortage of medical oxygen. He added that the state government has requested the Centre to urgently increase its supply of oxygen to Delhi.

Sisodia is the nodal minister for COVID-19 management in Delhi. He wrote on Twitter, "The quota of oxygen allocated to Delhi is turning out to be very less due to the increased consumption which is much more than the average".

Sisodia has stated that several hospitals have conveyed that their stock of medical oxygen will soon be depleted.

"The Delhi government has demanded that the Centre increase the city's quota of oxygen immediately," Sisodia said in another tweet in Hindi.

The national capital recorded 24,375 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began ravaging the country. Delhi also registered a record number of 167 deaths on Saturday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had stated on Saturday that the capital was facing a "very serious" situation amid shortage of crucial drugs and oxygen.(Edited by Mohammad Haaris Beg)

Also read: 'Sharp growth of 10.2% in number of deaths; 7.6% growth in new COVID cases,' says govt

Also read: 14-days home quarantine mandatory for Kumbh Mela 2021 returnees in Delhi