'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi to address the nation at 11 am today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through Mann Ki Baat radio programme at 11 AM on December 27. This will also be the last Mann Ki Baat episode of the year 2020. In this episode, the PM could speak about the challenges thrown by the year 2020 and his thoughts on the upcoming year.

The 72nd edition of Prime Minister's monthly radio programme will be aired on All India Radio, DD & Narendra Modi Mobile App. Akashwani will broadcast 'Mann Ki Bata' in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. People can also hear 'Mann Ki Baat' on their mobile phones by giving a missed call on 1922.

"How would you sum up the year gone by? What do you look forward to the most in 2021? Share this, and more in the final Mann Ki Baat of 2020 on 27th December. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800," PM Modi tweeted on December 18.

In his 71st Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Modi had said that agricultural reforms had opened new doors of possibilities for farmers. He said Agri reforms bills passed in parliament recently will open new doors of opportunities for farmers. He also talked about the spirit of the 'Vocal For Local' mantra and its importance for the Atma Nirbhar Bharat campaign.

'Mann ki Baat' is a monthly radio show in which the PM talks about topics concerning people of India. It is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

