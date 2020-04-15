Microfinancers seek PM's intervention to avail EMI moratorium

One of India's oldest and largest microfinance industry body Sa-Dhan has appealed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention to ensure the microfinance institutions (MFIs) get the moratorium due to them from the financial institutions lending to them. Calling it an "issue of MFIs eligible for back-to-back moratorium", officials at Sa-Dhan said, "despite the Reserve Bank of India's circular pertaining to moratorium on retail loans, financial institutions are refraining from extending the same benefits to microfinance institutions".

Speaking to Business Today, P Satish, Executive Director, Sa-Dhan, said, "Our sector impacts over 6 crore low-income clients (touching 30 crore lives) in over 650 districts of the country, with a portfolio of Rs 2.1 lakh crore. Nearly 75 per cent of the microfinance loans are covered under the Shishu category of Mudra loans. In the wake of COVID-19, both the government and the RBI have taken corrective measures to help everyone. However, there are financial institutions who are refusing to provide back-to-back moratorium to MFIs. If there is no timely intervention from the RBI and the government, people at large will face extremely challenging situations, which will lead to unscrupulous money lenders flourishing, charging exorbitant interest rates." He says that the MFIs have on their part given the moratorium to the end borrower receiving the microcredit from the MFIs.

Microfinance institutions borrow from banks and development financial institutions (DFIs) to lend to the end user. "Since our clients have been given a 3-month moratorium, MFIs should also be provided with the moratorium facility on repayment to financial institutions. Without any collection, MFIs will be under tremendous financial strain," Sa-Dhan stated in a letter to the Prime Minister. "There has been some misinformation and even outright denial by some DFI's, NBFC's and a few, but not all, banks that the moratorium would not cover microfinance (despite the package specifically mentioning microfinance). Not extending the moratorium will cause MFIs to face significant cash flow issues, in the absence of any collections even for their operating costs. They would be likely to then default on repayments, further increasing the stress in the banking system. The net impact will be felt on the vulnerable segments of society, who in the absence of their regular sources of incomes or funds from their usual microfinance lenders, will turn once again to predatory money lenders out of desperation."

Sa-Dhan, in its submission to the Prime Minister, has sought directions to all banks, DFI's (NABARD, SIDBI & MUDRA), and NBFCs that MFIs are eligible to get a back-to-back moratorium for the terms loans.

The moratorium will also be required for Direct Assignment deals where banks have purchased MFI loans and also for the BC Partnership arrangements.