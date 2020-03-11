Mindtree employee infected with coronavirus did not visit office or meet staff

A Mindtree employee in Bangalore has tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. The software major's employee had recently returned from an overseas trip.

"One of our Mindtree Minds (employees), on return from an overseas trip to Bengaluru, has tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. He, along with his family members, are under the medical supervision of the Karnataka Health Department," said Mindtree Chief People Officer Paneesh Rao in a statement.

Rao also said that the employee, who is a software engineer had, was exercising caution and had isolated himself on return from the foreign trip. The software engineer did not visit any Mindstree facility and also did not meet any other employee, reported LiveMint.

Mindtree has sent out a series of advisories on safety measures at workplaces to its employees across the country as well as overseas, according to LiveMint.

"Sanitisation of all high touch points in our facilities, hand sanitisers at lift landing/receptions and other common areas and infrared thermometers have been put in place," Rao added.

According to health officials, the Mindtree employee is being treated and is on road to recovery.

According to Health Ministry, 60 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in India so far. Across the world, over 119,000 people have been confirmed positive for coronavirus. The deadly virus has claimed over 4300 lives across the globe.

The Health Ministry has taken several measures to halt the spread of coronavirus. The Ministry has suspended the vias including e-visas of travelers from France, Germany, Spain, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan. The ministry had also asked all Indians to avoid non-essential international travel.

