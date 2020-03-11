Coronavirus Live Updates: Number rises to 50 as new cases emerge from Bengaluru, Pune, Kerala

Coronavirus update: As countries like Italy, Iran and South Korea witness a burst of coronavirus or COVID-19 cases from China, the number in India is increasing steadily. As per the latest government information, India has registered a total of 50 confirmed coronavirus cases, which is up from 44 a day before yesterday. New cases have emerged from Bengaluru, Pune and Kerala. Of these 50 cases, 34 cases are Indians while 16 are Italians. The government has also clarified that two deaths reported from Murshidabad and Ladakh on Monday were both found to be "negative" for COVID-19.

9.40 AM: Death toll rises to 60 in South Korea

South Korea has reported 242 new cases of coronavirus compared with only 35 a day earlier, bringing the total in Asia's worst outbreak outside mainland China to 7,755, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said. The death toll rose by one to 60.

9.20 AM: Total cases cross the world (WHO figures)

Global cases: Over 113,851

Global deaths: Over 4,015

9.17 AM: A Mindtree employee, who had a travel history to abroad, has been tested positive for coronavirus...the employee and his family members have been quarantined, reports CNBC TV18.

9.05 AM: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams appeals to NRI devotees to avoid temple visit at Tirumala for 28 days from the day they have landed in India, reports India Today.

8.58 AM: British health minister tests positive for coronavirus

British junior health minister Nadine Dorries has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating, she said on Tuesday. Dorries said she took all the advised precautions as soon as she was told of her diagnosis. Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice. -- Reuters

8.55 AM: Three cases from Punjab

Five-year-old symptomatic child, who came from Italy recently, admitted to a Gurdaspur hospital in Punjab. Two suspected cases also admitted to PGI Chandigarh.

8.46 AM: Spreading disease is a crime: Kerala Health Minister

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja says as per the Public Health Act, people who are supporting or hiding anything that leads to spreading of the disease is a crime. "Those who are not revealing their travel history of coming back from affected areas and countries will be considered a crime," she adds. "If they become positive, they will spread the disease. So we are asking them to reveal their identity and contact health department. Chief Minister has announced that hiding travel history is a crime & proper action will be taken," says the Kerala Health Minister.

8.38 AM: Coronavirus to cost global economy up to $2 trillion: UN

The coronavirus outbreak could cost the global economy up to USD 2 trillion this year, the UN's trade and development agency said, warning that shock from the epidemic will cause a recession in some countries and depress global annual growth to below 2.5 per cent. -- PTI

8.35 AM: India bars more countries

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus affliction globally, India on Tuesday barred entry of the nationals of three more countries -- France, Germany and Spain -- suspending the regular as well as e-Visas granted to them till date.

8.35 AM: Coronavirus death toll jumps 36% to 631 in Italy

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has jumped by 168 to 631, an increase of 36%, the Civil Protection Agency said on Tuesday, the largest rise in absolute numbers since the contagion came to light on Feb. 21. The total number of cases in Italy, the European country hardest hit by the virus in Europe, rose to 10,149 from a previous 9,172, an increase of 10.7%. The head of the agency said that, of those originally infected, 1,004 had fully recovered compared to 724 the day before. Some 877 people were in intensive care against a previous 733. -- Reuters

8.31 AM: Number could soon rise up to 59

The health ministry says many are being retested for confirmation (of COVID-19). Once the fresh cases declared by the state governments are taken into account, the figure will go up to 59 or even more.

8.22 AM: Travel advisory to employees

The government has said that if people, who have travel history to below-mentioned countries, are working in some organisations/institutions, their respective employers are advised to facilitate work from home during this period.

8.20 AM: Avoid non-essential travel: Health ministry

Indian citizens are advised to avoid non-essential travel abroad.Indian citizens are strongly advised to refrain from travelling to China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, Japan, France, Spain and Germany, says the Ministry of Health.

8.15 AM: New travel advisory for international passengers

All incoming international passengers returning to India should self-monitor their health and follow required do's and dont's on COVID-19, says the government advirosry. Those having travel history to China, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Spain and Germany have been advised to undergo self-imposed quarantine for 14 days from date of their arrival.

8.10 AM: Govt puts additional visa restrictions

With respect to restrictions on visa, all regular visas (including e-wisas), which have been granted to nationals of France, Germany and Spain on or before March 11, 2020, where these foreigners have not yet entered India, stands suspended.

8.05 AM: New guidelines on coronavirus

Passengers travelling from/having visited Italy or Republic of Korea & desirous of entering India will need certificate of having tested negative for COVID-19 from designated laboratories authorised by health authorities of these countries from today, says the government.

8.00 AM: Six new coronavirus cases in India

India reported six new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday: three (3) from Bengaluru (with travel history from the US via Dubai); one (1) more from Bengaluru with travel history from US via Heathrow; and two (2) from Pune (travel history from Dubai).