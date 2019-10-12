Modi-Xi meet LIVE updates: PM, President Jinping to hold one-on-one talks on Day 2 of summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet on Saturday after their free-wheeling discussions on Friday in Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram. Recalibration of bilateral ties, combating terrorism were some of the issues discussed in the "open and cordial" talks that went on for around two-and-half hours.

On Saturday, the leaders will meet for the second day of discussions. India and China will hold one-on-one meetings that will be followed by delegation level talks. After the discussions, both the sides will issue separate statements on the outcome of the summit.

"Both sides know that a lot is riding on the relationship and this is reflected in the summit being held on schedule despite speculations of its postponement in recent weeks," a senior official said.

Follow the Modi-Xi informal meet LIVE updates here:

9:15 am: The vegetarian menu of the dinner.

9:10 am: The non-vegetarian menu of the PM Modi-President Xi dinner.

9:00 am: The leaders had a sumptuous meal on Friday, following the talks. 'Arachu vitta Sambhar', prepared from grounded lentils, certain spices and coconut to make it tastier was touted to be the key attraction in the menu. The meal included 'thakkali rasam,' made of tomato and 'imli' and 'kadalai (chick pea, generally) korma', besides halwa as the premier dessert, besides Ada pradhaman, a Kerala dessert.

Further, the dinner hosted for Xi included non-vegetarian dishes made of lobster, chicken and mutton.

8:50 am: Locals cheer for PM Modi and President Xi in Kovalam.

8:35 am: President Xi will hold meetings with Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari at Sheetal Niwas.

8:30 am: As per schedule, President Jinping will visit neighbouring country Nepal on October 12 for two days.

8:20 am: Visuals from PM Modi and President Xi's meet on Friday.

8:17 am: Members of the Chinese diaspora gather outside ITC Grand Chola Hotel in Chennai where President Xi Jinping is staying.

8:10 am: "The discussion stressed over 150 minutes and it was well beyond the planned time for conversation. The discussions were very open and cordial. This was quality time that the two leaders spent together one-on-one," Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said in a late Friday evening press conference.

8:08 am: External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar described the engagement between Modi and Xi on the first day of the informal summit as "highly productive".

There was no official word on whether Modi and Xi discussed the Kashmir issue. In a tweet following the dinner, Modi said he was delighted to spend time with Xi.

8:05 am: "The free flowing nature of the informal summit at the UNESCO world heritage site will continue and deepen contacts at the highest level and guide the future trajectory of India-China relationship," the MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had tweeted.

8:00 am: Officials on both the sides said the focus of the Modi-Xi summit would be to move forward and chart a new pathway of development notwithstanding sharp differences between the two countries over several contentious issues.