Mood of the Nation survey: 46% believe FM Sitharaman failed to handle economic slowdown; needs more time

Mood of the Nation survey: A total of 46% respondents to a survey conducted by India Today and Karvy Insights believe that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has failed in handling economic slowdown or needs more time.

However, 39% believe that she did a good job in handling the economic slowdown.

A total of 12,141 people were surveyed for the Mood of the Nation poll.

According to the latest data by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), the Indian economy is expected to grow at 5% in FY20 as against 6.8% GDP growth clocked in FY19.

This coupled with global geopolitical headwinds, sagging consumer demand, falling private sector investment and deceleration across core industry verticals have only added to the gloomy sentiment.

The Finance Minister has a herculean task at hand to announce measures in the Budget 2020 to provide succour to the common man, bolster domestic spending, tackle inflationary pressures and boost investor confidence to revive the economy.

