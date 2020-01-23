Mood of the Nation survey: 47% believe that Modi 2.0 will create more jobs

Total 47 per cent of the respondents in the Mood of the Nation survey believe that the BJP government will be able to create more employment in its second term. A total of 12,141 people were surveyed for the poll conducted by India Today and Karvy Insights.

Out of the 12,141 respondents surveyed, 30 per cent do not see the employment scenario getting any better, while 19 per cent opted for 'don't know/can't say'.

When it comes to the region-wise responses, 55 per cent of the respondents from the Western region of the country felt that the employment scenario is going to get better in PM Modi's second term. With 43 per cent, respondents from the Eastern region were the least hopeful of a turnaround in the employment scenario. Forty-five and 46 per cent of the respondents from the South and North zones were hopeful of improvement in creation of jobs.

More respondents from rural areas were hopeful of improving job creation than in urban areas. Forty-eight per cent respondents from the rural areas said that they believed that the government would be able to generate additional employment in its second term as opposed to 45 per cent from urban areas.

While most believed that the NDA government would create more jobs in this term, unemployment still remained the biggest issue for most of the respondents. With 32 per cent of votes, unemployment remained the biggest concern for the voters, followed by farmers' distress with 15 per cent and price rise with 14 per cent.

Around 39 per cent of respondents believe that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has done a good job in tackling the economic slowdown as opposed to 30 per cent who believe that she has failed. When it comes to unemployed people, 37 per cent believe that she has done a good job in handling the economy while 30 per cent of unemployed people believe that she has proven to be an utter failure.