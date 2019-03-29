Mumbai youth bags Rs 1.2 crore package at Google's London office

It's the ambition of almost all Engineering graduates to be recruited by top-most global companies including multinationals like Google, Microsoft, Facebook, to name a few. However, not all manage to get into these corporations. But Abdullah Khan from Mumbai, has managed to make it happen without a degree from IIT background. An Engineering student from Mumbai, Khan (21) has been offered a package of Rs 1.2 crore by the London office of Google.

The company offered him the job after viewing his profile on a programming site. The average salary offered to a graduate from a non-IIT engineering college is 4 lakh per annum.

Khan is in his final year of BE (Computer Science) and will reportedly join the Google's site reliability engineering team in September. The coding enthusiast is currently a student of Shree LR Tiwari Engineering College, Mira Road, Maharashtra. He was called for an interview by Google after the company saw his profile on a programming website that hosts various competitive programming challenges.

Khan was called for the final screening in Google's London office, on March 5, where he had appeared for 5 interviews (40 minutes each), after he passed various online interview rounds. He has completed his schooling from Saudi Arabia and came to Mumbai only after class 12th.

Asking about how supportive his parents were, Khan said to India Today,"My parents had been very supportive and they asked me to verify the package mentioned. I remember the Google executives asking me if there was any competing offer from some other organisation to which I had refused, I hadn't demanded any particular sum. The sum mentioned in the offer was by them and I accepted it".

The only brother of three sisters, youngest in the family, Khan would participate in online coding competitions and events. He had been participating in these programming events and coding leadership programmes since the past two years. It was one of those programming and coding enthusiasts sites named HackerRank where Google executives saw Khan's profile and work and had contacted him through email. Once the email was received, Khan was asked to appear for an online test, however, he couldn't do well in the first test so he was asked to appear again and he scored well, this time.

"Once the online test was cleared, I was asked to come to UK for the interviews. The trip and accomodation was sponsored by Google. We travelled to UK and the interviews were conducted on March 5" said Khan.

The offer letter states that Khan has to accept the offer before April 5, 2019 and then start the process to sign the employment contract and stock letter. The offer letter mentions offered base salary at 60000 pounds while 15 percent company bonus plan. The total calculation comes to around 1.20 crore rupees annually.

Khan's father worked as an accountant and currently runs his own business while mother is a homemaker.

Presently the twenty one year old is preparing for his final semesters and once that is completed, he will join Google UK by mid of the year.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

