'Must respect territorial integrity': PM Modi calls out China, Pakistan in SCO meet

In a stern message to China and Pakistan, PM Modi said all member nations should respect each other's territorial integrity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) via video-conferencing. The prime minister called for "reformed multilateralism" that reflects the global realities of the present times.

"India has strong cultural and historical ties with Shanghai Cooperation Organisation countries. India believes that to enhance connectivity it is important that we move forward while respecting one another's sovereignty and territorial integrity," PM added.

"A reformed multilateralism that will reflect today's global realities and discuss topics such as expectations of all stakeholders, contemporary challenges, and human welfare. We expect full support from SCO member nations in this endeavour," PM Modi said.

In reference to the coronavirus pandemic, the PM said that in such a difficult time, India's pharma industry has sent essential medicines to over 150 nations.

Being the world's largest vaccine producing country, India will produce and distribute COVID-19 vaccine to help the whole of humanity in fighting the crisis, PM Modi added.

He further said India has remained firm in its commitment to work under the SCO as per the principles laid down by the charter.

This was the third meeting in which India participated as a full member. In 2005, it was granted the observer status and in June 2007, it became a full member.

India is focusing on expanding its cooperation with the SCO-an eight-nation group (China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan).

Major leaders attending the SCO meeting were- Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and leaders of the other four Central Asian countries.

The SCO Summit is organised at a time when India and China are engaged in an intense border standoff for the last six months. Both sides have held a series of diplomatic talks to resolve the issue. However, no positive outcome has been achieved to date.

