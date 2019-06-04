Navi Mumbai on high-alert after messages praising ISIS found on bridge

A high level alert has been sounded in Navi Mumbai's urban area after messages praising Islamic State were found scribbled on a pillar of a bridge. The scribble was on the Khopte Bridge in Navi Mumbai's urban area which comes under Raigad district.

The messages are written on the pillars of the bridge and the police are taking the writings very seriously and probing the matter, reports India Today.

The messages that were written on the pillar of the bridge praise ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. It also mentions name of Pakistani Islamist militant Hafeez Saed.

There is no confirmation on the source and authenticity of the messages.

According to India Today report, the Maharashtra ATS has already started the investigation in the matter, along with the Navi Mumbai police's crime branch.

"A separate team and Navi Mumbai crime branch are investigating the matter. There are very vital installations nearby the bridge and therefore this message cannot be ignored," a senior officer from Navi Mumbai police reportedly said.

Security has been beefed up in Navi Mumbai's urban area after the matter was brought to the notice of security agencies. The police are checking CCTV footage on the nearby roads to spot the suspect.

The urban area has very vital and sensitive installations like ONGC, armoury station, power station, JNPT etc. Therefore, the cops are taking threat seriously and high level investigations have already begun.

Another senior officer reportedly said, "It may be someone local trying to prank or wrote it personally, but it cannot be taken lightly. The particular place does not have CCTV camera therefore we taking statements of nearby people who may have seen someone doing it."

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

Also Read: Indian Oil, BPCL, HPCL to form JV for Kandla-Gorakhpur LPG pipeline project

Also Read:Govt to auction 5G spectrum this year, plans trials in 100 days