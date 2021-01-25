NCP's Sharad Pawar to address Mumbai farmers rally at Azad Maidan

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat are expected to address farmers rally in Mumbai today. The city is thronged by over 6,000 farmers from 21 districts of Maharashtra standing in solidarity with protesting farmers at Delhi borders on three contentious farm laws.

A convoy of 500 vehicles arrived in Mumbai on Sunday evening for a three-day sit-in at Azad Maidan. The farmers have gathered under the banner of All India Kisan Sabha's (AIKS) Maharashtra unit.

More farmers are expected to gather on Monday.The rally is part of the call given by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is leading the Delhi protests, to intensify and broaden the struggle from January 23 to 26.

Majority of farmers who entered the city on Sunday were members of AIKS, but other farmers and political organisations will also be a part of the protest. Farmer organisations and political parties will be present on a single platform of Samyukta Shetkari Kamgar Morcha.

Leader of the AIKS have claimed that over 50,000 farmers are expected to take part in Monday's march. The agitation will conclude on the morning of January 26, Republic Day, with a flag hoisting ceremony and with a pledge to make the struggle of farmers and workers victorious at all costs.

Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Chaitanya S said elaborate arrangements were made for farmers' rally. "In addition to the local police department, extra support in the form of 100 officers, 500 constables has been provided. Apart from this, nine platoons of SRPF have been provided and drones will also be used," the spokesperson said.

