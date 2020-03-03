Netizens say NoModiNoTwitter after PM Modi's cryptic announcement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stirred up a storm on social media on Monday when he announced he's considering the possibility of giving up all social media handles. In a tweet from his official Twitter handle, Modi said, "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted."

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

The tweet, which spread like wildfire across all social media platforms, elicited responses from across the political spectrum. Modi's political rival and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was one of the first people to respond. Gandhi used the opportunity to mock the Prime Minister saying, "Give up hatred, not social media accounts".

Give up hatred, not social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/HDymHw2VrB - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 2, 2020

This maybe for 1. Students as exams are coming up 2. He is genuinely angry with leftists who are using all these platforms to destabilise India's growth story. 3. Both of the above. https://t.co/DkMQ4whdPC - Ashu (@muglikar_) March 2, 2020

My take - Some India based social media platform will be launched and @narendramodi ji would move there, taking along his millions of followers. What do you think? https://t.co/UZftkaG9Eo - Anuradha Goyal (@anuradhagoyal) March 2, 2020

#NoSir Please rethink your decision. It will be difficult for us to express our feelings to you. Only this is the way you are in direct contact with normal citizens. You are like "Shiva of Kailash" who is never deviated nor disturbed. @narendramodipic.twitter.com/zOY2pxZkfi - karthi Thondamuthur ð®ð³ (@karthiabvp) March 2, 2020

Me when @narendramodi ji told he is going to leave social media account.#NoSirpic.twitter.com/bIPMB9hSQZ - Maddyð®ð³ (@Madhavkoolkarni) March 2, 2020

#NoSir Plzzz sir ððyou don't do that. You r one of the best source of my inspiration. We love you sirð¥° pic.twitter.com/wfuhOoMWJ5 - Abhishek Singh Sunny (@isinghsunny) March 2, 2020

If PM @narendramodi leaves Twitter ,Facebook, Instagram, YouTube all social media accounts Then i will also leave all social media accounts #IWillAlsoLeaveTwitter#NoModiNoTwitter#PMModi#NarendraModi - Arti pandey ð©ð©ð®ð³ð®ð³ (@Artipan45739599) March 2, 2020

Nahi ho paayega. Main khud 3-4 baar try kar chuka hun - Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 2, 2020

Haan aur phir ek account Tik-Tok par bana lo aap..apka udhar bahut scope hai ð - IRONY MAN (@karanku100) March 2, 2020

Netizens on Twitter were also trying to decode why the Prime Minister suddenly started thinking about leaving all his social media handles. Many thought that he was doing this to inspire schoolchildren to stop using social media during exams.While some others speculated that Modi coud soon "launch" a new Indian made social media platform and is going to shift all his online activity over there.Narendra Modi is the third most followed politician on Twitter after Donald Trump and Barack Obama. Over 53 million people follow him on Twitter, some of who didn't take the PM's announcement very well. Within minutes of Modi's tweet, the hashtag #NoSir was trending on twitter wherein his fans urged him not to quit social media.Some of Modi fans even said they would also quit the social media if Modi quit. The hashtag #NoModiNoTwitter started trending soon after the PM had made the announcement.Besides, several people also used the PM's announcement for humour. Many of them also cracked jokes on how it's extremely difficult to quit social media and the PM's efforts might not be successful.Some thought that the PM was going to join the popular Chinese social media app 'Tik Tok now.The Twitter handle of the Prime Minister's Office has 32 million followers. The Prime Minister was the first Indian to cross the 50-million mark on Twitter.

