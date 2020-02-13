NHAI waives FASTag Rs 100 cost for 15 days; here's all you need to know

FASTag latest news: The NHAI has extended the deadline for users who don't have a FASTag to get one. The central government has announced that the NHAI will offer FASTags free of charge from February 15 to February 29. Here's all you need to know



FASTags will be free for 15 days