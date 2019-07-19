NHPC to develop India's largest hydropower project in Arunachal Pradesh

State-owned hydropower giant NHPC Ltd will develop Dibang power project with an initial investment of Rs 1600 crore in Arunachal Pradesh. This is India's largest hydro-electric project. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the expenditure on pre-investment activities and various clearances for the project in Arunachal.

The projected cost is Rs 28,080.35 crore and the estimated completion period for the project is 9 years from the receipt of government sanction, the statement added.

"The project shall generate 2880 MW (12x240MW) power to produce 11223 MU of energy in a 90 per cent dependable year. This is the largest ever Hydro Electric Projects to be constructed in India. The dam is 278 metres high and will be the highest dam in India once completed," it further said.

The project which is located on river Dibang, in lower Dibang Valley District of Arunachal Pradesh envisions construction of a 278-metre high concrete dam. Once completed, this will be India's highest dam.

On completion, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh will get 12% free power from the project. One per cent free power will be given in Local Area Development Fund (LADF). The total value of benefit to Arunachal Pradesh from Free power and contribution to LADF will be Rs 26,785 crore over the project life of forty years.

Dibang Multipurpose Project (Dibang MPP) is envisaged as a storage-based hydro-electric project with flood moderation as the key objective. The construction of Dibang MPP shall prevent the sizeable downstream area from floods. After implementation of the master plan of Brahmaputra Board for flood moderation of all rivers contributing to river Brahmaputra, of which Dibang MPP is one of the component, sizable area will be protected from flooding and help in mitigating the perennial damage due to floods in Assam, the statement further said.

The project has received all statutory clearances including environment clearance, forest clearance (Stage-1) and defence clearance except forest clearance (Stage-ll) for seeking investment sanction from the central government.

