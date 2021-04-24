Night curfew in Andhra Pradesh from Saturday amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Night curfew will be clamped across Andhra Pradesh from Saturday in a bid to curb the virulent spread of coronavirus as the state crossed the one million mark in total cases.

"The night curfew will be in force daily from 10 pm to 5 am. Only essential and emergency services, like medical and health, milk supply, will be allowed," Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas (Nani) told reporters after a high- level COVID review meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"We had an extensive discussion with the Chief Minister on the steps to check the spread of coronavirus as the cases are peaking again. Night curfew was one option, along with intensive vaccination," Nani said.

The Deputy CM said the government has also decided to provide COVID vaccine free of cost to all above the age of 18 years. There are an estimated 2.04 crore people in the 18-45 age group in the state.

Sources said the vaccine drive for this group alone could cost the state at least Rs 818 crore to Rs 900 crore.

