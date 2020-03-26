Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE updates: FM expected to announce coronavirus relief package

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press conference at 1pm on Thursday. It is her second address to the media within a matter of a week. The Finance Minister is expected to announce a much-anticipated relief package for the coronavirus-hit economy. In her previous press conference Finance Minister had said that an economic package was being looked at and might be announced sooner than later. Industry leaders and workers are looking up to the package as businesses have taken a severe beating amid the nationwide lockdown, which will be over 20 days from now.

Also read: Covid-19: No regulatory relief; Nirmala Sitharaman instead asks banks to take a hit

Also read: No charge on cash withdrawals from any bank's ATM for 3 months: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Follow Nirmala Sitharaman press conference updates here:

12:55pm: QUICK RECAP -- GST filing deadline extended

In her last press conference, the FM announced that the last date for filing GST returns for March, April and May was extended to June 30. The previous date for filing of GST returns was March 31, 2020. The deadline for composition returns on GST was also extended to June 30.

12:50pm: QUICK RECAP -- No charge on ATM transaction

The minister announced in her last press conference that all debit card holders can withdraw cash from any bank free of charge. This was announced as the nation was going under lockdown and people could only withdraw cash from their nearest bank or ATM.

12:48pm: QUICK RECAP -- Income Tax deadline extended

The Finance Minister announced that the income tax filing deadline has been extended due to coronavirus. The deadline which was earlier March 31, will now be June 30.

12:45pm: QUICK RECAP -- PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended

In her last press conference, Finance Minister Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to help tackle the coronavirus impact. She extended the linking deadline of PAN and Aadhaar card from March 31 to June 30.

12:40pm: Ministry of Finance announced that the Finance Minister will hold a press conference at 1pm