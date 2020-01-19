Business Today
Loading...

'No dearth of money, will spend Rs 5 lakh crore on infrastructure,' says Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari was speaking at the inaugural function of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) in Nagpur in Maharashtra

twitter-logo PTI   New Delhi     Last Updated: January 19, 2020  | 16:00 IST
'No dearth of money, will spend Rs 5 lakh crore on infrastructure,' says Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari said no dearth of money

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said his ministry planned to spend Rs 5 lakh crore on infrastructure development this year.

He was speaking at the inaugural function of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) in Nagpur in Maharashtra.

"In the last five years, I have awarded contracts worth Rs 17 lakh crore. This year, I'm planning to touch Rs 5 lakh crore mark in spending on infrastructure development," Gadkari said.

"I want to tell you there is no dearth of money," he told the gathering.

Also read: Making India $5 trillion economy by 2024 'difficult, not impossible': Nitin Gadkari

Also read: Centre to help industries working on import substitute products: Nitin Gadkari

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Nitin Gadkari | road transport
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close