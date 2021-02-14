'No Indian can forget this day': PM Modi pays tributes to Pulwama martyrs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to the CRPF jawans who were killed in the terror attack in Pulwama district of south Kashmir in February, 2019.

"No Indian can forget this day. Two years ago, the Pulwama attack happened. We pay homage to all the martyrs. We are proud of our security forces and their bravery will continue to inspire generations," he said at a function here.

He said the country's armed forces had shown time and again they were fully capable of protecting "our motherland". Forty CRPF personnel were killed in the terrorist attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama on February 14, 2019.

