Pulwama attack anniversary: Netizens pay tribute to CRPF soldiers

Netzines across social media platforms on Sunday, February 14, remembered the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the nation two years ago in the Pulwama terror attack. The day marks two years of the deadly attack when terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad's (JeM) suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar rammed his explosive-laden car into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy, killing 40 Indian soldiers. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. The deadly attack pushed India and Pakistan to the brink of war, following which India carried out an airstrike on JeM's Balakot terror training camp in Pakistan. It also withdrew the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status given to Pakistan following the terror attack.

The CRPF remembered the martyrs of Pulwama attack on Sunday and wrote, "Did not Forgive, will not Forget: Salute to our brothers who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation in #PulwamaAttack . Indebted, we stand with the families of our valiant Bravehearts".





Further, netizens also paid tribute to all 40 soldier who lost their lives in 2019 Pulwama attack.

Remembering the brave heroes & their families.The supreme sacrifice of the 40 CRPF bravehearts who lost their lives on #PulwamaAttack two years back canât be forgotten.

Black day today ðð»

Those who never returned back to home.

Tribute to our warriors who sacrificed their lives in #PulwamaAttack.



We shall forever be indebted to your valour ð



Remember And Never Forget

Honour of the service and sacrifice of the CRPF Bravehearts who lost their lives in the dastardly terror attack at Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

Salute and Respect To Our Braveheartsðð®ð³



Last year, a memorial of all 40 martyrs was inaugurated on February 14 at the CRPF training centre at Lethpora camp in Pulwama. The memorial is inscribed with the names of all 40 troopers along with their photographs and the motto of the CRPF -- "Seva and Nishtha" (Service and Loyalty).

Today as well, the CRPF has organised a wreath-laying ceremony at its Lethpora camp in Pulwama to pay tribute to 40 jawans on the second anniversary of the Pulwama attack.

Since the Pulwama attack, the CRPF has decided to completely overhaul its SOP (standard operating procedure) for moving convoys on the highways. Instead of moving in large convoys, the CRPF convoy moves in smaller contingents with a maximum of 40 vehicles. Also, post the attack, the majority of vehicles used for convoy movements have been upgraded to withstand bullet and low-intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosions.

The government has also allowed all personnel to take a flight to Srinagar from either Jammu or Delhi. It has also increased the frequency of air courier service for central paramilitary forces by adding flights from Delhi to Srinagar via Jammu and back.

