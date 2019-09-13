Arvind Kejriwal's war on pollution: Odd-even rule, free masks, plants at doorstep in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday that the odd-even scheme will return for the third time from November 4 to 15. Pollution in Delhi peaks during this season. Kejriwal said that the scheme will result in reduction of pollution in winters by up to 13 per cent.

While odd-even rule will be implemented from November 4, women will be exempt from the scheme. Moreover, weekends will also be free of the odd-even scheme.

According to the odd-even rule, odd and even-numbered cars will ply on alternate days.

The Chief Minister also said that the odd-even scheme is only an emergency measure and cannot be sustained for long. However, as part of long-term plans, an additional 4,000 buses will be deployed on Delhi roads. Route rationalisation will also be done to increase the frequency of buses. Around 1,000 electric buses will also be introduced, he said.

The minister also added that N95 masks are being acquired so that people can use them before November 1. He added that the Delhi government will make these masks available for free.

Mechanised sweeping and water sprinklers will be used to control dust, he said. Kejriwal also said that every ward in Delhi will have two environment marshals. He added that 12 locations with high levels of pollution have been identified and a separate plan will be devised for them.

There will also be a massive plantation drive. Helpline numbers will be released to make sure that saplings are handed over to people at their homes.

Arvind Kejriwal also said that the Delhi government will hold a laser show for people on Chhoti Diwali. "I appeal to people of Delhi to not burst crackers. Delhi government will organise a laser show on the evening of Chhoti Diwali," the CM said.

"In November, stubble burning from the neighbouring states makes Delhi a gas chamber. Although Punjab and Delhi governments work together to tackle the issue, we cannot sit still if this continues to happen," Kejriwal said.

