'Open attack on the farmers of India': Agri groups' react to PM's speech

All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) has criticised Prime Minster Narendra Modi's virtual address to the farmers by calling it an "open attack on the farmers of India".

The coordination committee of agitating farmer groups says that by attributing political sides to farmer struggles, PM Modi instead of addressing the issue of repeal of the three contentious farm laws has reduced himself to a party leader and has undermined his role as a responsible executive head of the country, expected to solve problems. "His government has allocated Rs 1 lakh crore to help corporate investment in agriculture infrastructure, while it should directly spend this money or give help to farmers through the cooperative sector. PM should know that paddy is selling at Rs 900 per quintal though the MSP is Rs 1870 per quintal," AIKSCC said in a statement.

Attacking the Union Agriculture Minister's open letter to farmers, the AIKSCC said the letter is full of references to Congress, AAP, Akalis and his understanding of history which are not the issues on which farmers are protesting. "He has made fictitious claims that farmers will not lose their land, which have been contradicted by the Contract Act 2020 which provide for farmer land to be mortgaged under Section 9 and for recovery of dues from the farmer u/s 14.7 as arrears of land revenue for advances taken from the company under section 14.2 of the Acts," they said.

AIKSCC also says that the minister's assurances on MSP and the government procurement fall flat on the face with the NITI Aayog experts openly claiming that the government has excessive food stocks with no place to store and no money to buy and the government dismissing outright that the government procurement is a legal requirement.

AIKSCC shall issue an open reply to the Minister's letter on December 19.

The farmer groups also appealed to the government to not spread false information about the new farm laws and to repeal them and the Electricity Bill 2020.

The farmer participation at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur is gathering pace while preparations are on for strengthening other sites, the coordination committee said.

AIKSCC units are observing Shraddhanjali Diwas on December 20 in more than one lakh villages to pay respects to the people who died during the ongoing agitation. A massive rally at Mumbai is scheduled before the corporate offices of Reliance and Adani Group on December 22, the statement says.

