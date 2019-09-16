Over 14 lakh farmers register for PM Kisan pension scheme; 28% in Haryana

PM-Kisan pension scheme has seen an enrolment of over 14 lakh farmers in the first month since registrations opened on August 9. Out of the 14 lakh farmers, 28 per cent of the registration has been recorded in Haryana. The government is aiming to cover more than 1 crore farmers in this fiscal itself. The scheme targets to bring in 5 crore small and marginal farmers within the 18-40 years age group in the next three years.

According to a report in Financial Express, an analysis of the initial 7.5 lakh enrolments suggests that 35 per cent of the joinees are women.

The government started registrations for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan-Dhan Yojana (PM-KMY) on August 9. The Rs 10,700-crore pension scheme will ensure that beneficiaries get Rs 3,000 per month after attaining the age of 60. The scheme was approved by the first Cabinet meeting of the second Modi government on May 31. All the small and marginal farmers who are currently between the ages of 18 to 40 years are eligible to avail the benefits. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the scheme on September 12.

However, only six states including Jharkhand, Odisha, Haryana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have recorded over 1 lakh registrations.

The enrolment for the voluntary scheme is being done through the Common Service Centres (CSCs) located across the country. No fee is charged for registration under the scheme. The Centre pays Rs 30 to CSC for every enrolment to ensure that the scheme witnesses maximum coverage.

Also read: PM Modi urges people to join campaign to get rid of single-use plastic