PM Modi urges people to join campaign to get rid of single-use plastic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly-constructed Vidhan Sabha building in Jharkhand today. He has also launched the Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana in Ranchi, which will benefit over 5 crore small and marginal farmers across the country. Later during the day, he'll also inaugurate 400 Eklavya Model Residential Schools, of which 69 will be set up in 13 Jharkhand districts. "The PM will launch the scheme - Prime Minister Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana and will inaugurate 400 Eklavya Model Residential schools to provide quality upper primary, secondary, and senior secondary level education to ST students in tribal-dominated areas," an official statement said.

Under the Maan Dhan scheme, farmers above the age of 60 will get a monthly pension of Rs 3,000, said the statement. The government has set aside Rs 10,774 crore for the next three years under the scheme. The government will also spend around Rs 10,000 crore in the next two months to build schools under the Eklavya scheme in Jharkhand, Odisha and other states.

Catch all the live updates on PM Modi's visit to Jharkhand on BusinessToday.In live blog

2.13 PM: PM urges people to join the campaign to get rid of single-use plastic.

à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¥à¤¤à¤¿ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤®à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤à¤à¤¡ à¤à¥ à¤²à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥,

à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤µà¤°à¤£ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤®à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤à¤à¤¡ à¤à¥ à¤²à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤² à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¿ à¤à¤¸ à¤ à¤­à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤¨ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¤° à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¿à¤à¤à¤²à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤²à¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤à¤¿à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤®à¤¦à¤¦ à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¥¤: PM â PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 12, 2019

2.11 PM:"By October 2, we have to collect single-useplastic in our homes, schools, offices," says PM.

à¤à¤² à¤¸à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤à¥à¤à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¾ à¤ à¤­à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤à¤¤ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥à¥¤

à¤à¤¸ à¤ à¤­à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤¤à¤¹à¤¤ 2 à¤ à¤à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¬à¤° à¤¤à¤ à¤¹à¤®à¥à¤ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤à¤°à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤,

à¤¸à¥à¤à¥à¤²à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤,

à¤¦à¤«à¥à¤¤à¤°à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤,

à¤¸à¤¿à¤à¤à¤²à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤²à¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤à¤¿à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤®à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤: PM â PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 12, 2019

2.05 PM: Under Ayushman Bharat Yojana, about 44 lakh poor patients have been treated so far, says PM Modi.

à¤¹à¤® à¤à¤¯à¥à¤·à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤¨ à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤¯à¥à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤¤à¤¹à¤¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¤¨ à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤¯ à¤¯à¥à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤²à¥à¤à¤° à¤à¤,

à¤¯à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤à¤à¤¡ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤à¤¤ à¤à¥à¥¤

à¤à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤¤à¤¹à¤¤ à¤ à¤¬ à¤¤à¤ à¤à¤°à¥à¤¬

44 à¤²à¤¾à¤ à¤à¤°à¥à¤¬ à¤®à¤°à¥à¤à¤¼à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤²à¤¾à¤ à¤à¤¾ à¤²à¤¾à¤­ à¤®à¤¿à¤² à¤à¥à¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥, à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤°à¥à¤¬ 3 à¤²à¤¾à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤à¤à¤¡ à¤¸à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤: PM â PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 12, 2019

2.03 PM: More than 22 crore people have joined Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana: PM

à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¥à¤µà¤¨ à¤à¥à¤¯à¥à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¯à¥à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤° à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤¬à¥à¤®à¤¾ à¤¯à¥à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ - à¤à¤¨ à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤¯à¥à¤à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤¸à¥ 22 à¤à¤°à¥à¤¡à¤¼ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾ à¤¦à¥à¤¶à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¥ à¤à¥à¤¡à¤¼ à¤à¥à¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤,

à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥ 30 à¤²à¤¾à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤ à¤§à¤¿à¤ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤à¤à¤¡ à¤à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤: PM â PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 12, 2019

2.01 PM: I had said every farmer family of the country will get the benefit of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, says the PM, adding that the promise had been fulfilled: PM

à¤®à¥à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¥à¤¾ à¤à¤¿ à¤¨à¤ à¤¸à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤¬à¤¨à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤à¤® à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¨à¤¿à¤§à¤¿ à¤à¤¾ à¤²à¤¾à¤­ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¥ à¤¹à¤° à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤à¥ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤à¤¾à¥¤

à¤¯à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤¦à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¥à¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤° à¤ à¤¬ à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾ à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¸ à¤¯à¥à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¥à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾ à¤à¤¾ à¤°à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤: PM â PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 12, 2019

1.55 PM: "At the time of election, I promised you a strong and strong government. A government that will work faster than ever before. A government that will put in full force to fulfill your aspirations. In the last 100 days, the country has seen its trailer," says PM Modi.

1.53 PM: The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana will ensure pension to crores of farmers across the country, says the PM.

à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¥ à¤à¤°à¥à¤¡à¤¼à¥à¤ à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤à¤¶à¤¨ à¤¸à¥à¤¨à¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¤°à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨ à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤§à¤¨ à¤¯à¥à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤à¤¤ à¤­à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤à¤à¤¡ à¤¸à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤°à¤¹à¥ à¤¹à¥à¥¤: PM â PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 12, 2019

1.52 PM: "Today, I have had the privilege of adding one more thing to the identity of Jharkhand. The state is going to be the state that is the launching pad of big schemes for the interests of poor and tribals," says the PM

1.40 PM: Features of Maan Dhan Yojana

Under the Maan Dhan Yojana pension scheme, farmers in the age group of 18 to 40 years can make voluntary contribution of Rs 55 to Rs 200 per month, depending upon their age of entry, till their retirement age (60). These farmers will get monthly pension of Rs 3,000 after the age of 60. The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which is the pension fund manager, will disburse these pensions.

1.31 PM: PM launches Maan Dhan Yojana; to benefit over 5 crore farmers.

1.25 PM: PM Modi also inaugurated the Sahib Ganj Multi Modal waterways terminal, which will be built for Rs 290 crore. It will boost the trade in Jharkhand & Bihar with other countries.

1.21 PM: PM Modi lays the foundation of new secretariat building for Jharkhand.

12.58 PM: Jharkhand is scheduled to go to polls this year, though the Election Commission is yet to announce the poll dates. During this year's Lok Sabha polls, the NDA emerged victorious on 12 out of 14 parliamentary seats. The BJP alone won 11 seats.

12.47 PM: "The word pension was used only for government employees earlier but now people believe that with Modi ji at the helm of affairs, it is possible that small businesses will also get the same benefits," says Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Santosh Gangwar.

à¤à¤¸à¤¸à¥ à¤ªà¤¹à¤²à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤¨à¥à¤¶à¤¨ à¤¶à¤¬à¥à¤¦ à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ªà¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤µà¤² à¤¸à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤à¤°à¥à¤®à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¥à¤¾, à¤²à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤¨à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤ à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¿ à¤®à¥à¤¦à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤®à¤à¤¿à¤¨ à¤¹à¥à¤

2- à¤à¤ à¤¦à¥ à¤²à¤¾à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤ à¤§à¤¿à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤ªà¤° à¤à¥à¤à¥ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤ªà¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤²à¤¾à¤­à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤µà¤¿à¤¤ à¤¹à¥ à¤°à¤¹à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤

3- à¤°à¥ 55 à¤¸à¥ à¤²à¥à¤à¤° 200 à¤¤à¤ à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤à¤¶à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤ªà¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤à¤° à¤¶à¥à¤°à¤®à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¤à¥ à¤à¤° à¤à¤¤à¤¨à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤¶à¤¿ à¤¸à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤¦à¥à¤à¥ pic.twitter.com/3EyjgOaACn â PIB in Jharkhand (@RanchiPIB) September 12, 2019

12.29 PM: PM Modi inaugurating various development projects in Ranchi.

12.20 PM: Watch PM Modi inaugurating the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha building.

12.15 PM: PM Modi inaugurates new Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha building.