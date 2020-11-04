Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial results due this year, says trial chief

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford could present late-stage trial results before the year end but it is unclear if it will be rolled out before Christmas, the chief trial investigator for the vaccine said on Wednesday.

"I'm optimistic that we could reach that point before the end of this year," Andrew Pollard said of presenting trial results this year.

Asked if the vaccine would be ready by Christmas he said: "There is a small chance."

