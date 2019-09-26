PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline on Sept 30: Here's how to link the cards

The last date to link PAN and Aadhaar is September 30. Failing to link your PAN card with the Aadhaar card might render it 'inoperative' from October 1. There is little to no clarity on what will happen once the PAN card becomes inoperative. However, once the PAN card becomes inoperative, you will not be able to undertake transactions that require PAN card. Notably, taxpayers have to quote their Aadhaar number while filing the income tax returns.

While the CBDT's recent rule states that failure to link PAN and Aadhaar card would render the PAN inoperative, an earlier notification had said that it would become invalid. The government is yet to define what inoperative means.

The deadline for linking the PAN card and Aadhaar card had been extended several times in the past and another extension does not seem likely.

For users who are still to connect the cards, here's how to do it online:

Step 1: Visit the Income Tax Department e-filing portal. Find the option of PAN-Aadhaar linking

Step 2: Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number

Step 3: Fill your name in the 'Name as per AADHAAR' category

Step 4: Mark 'I have the only year of birth in Aadhar card,' if you have only the birth year on the Aadhaar

Step 5: Mark 'I agree to validate my Aadhar details with UIDAI,' if you agree to do so

Step 6: Enter the captcha code on your screen.

Step 7: Click on 'Link Aadhaar' option to request linking of PAN and Aadhaar

You can also check the status of the PAN-Aadhaar linking on the Income Tax Department's website.

