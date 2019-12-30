PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline tomorrow, here's why you need to link the cards

Tomorrow is the last date to link your PAN and Aadhaar cards. If you haven't linked your PAN and Aadhaar card yet, then do so immediately. Failing to link your Aadhaar and PAN card would render your PAN card inoperative. Thus, it becomes mandatory for all PAN card-holders to link their PAN with Aadhaar by December 31, 2019. If your PAN becomes inoperative then there would be a lot of issues in filing IT returns.

What happens if your PAN card becomes 'inoperative'?

In case your PAN becomes inoperative,then, there are 18 types of financial transactions that can't be undertaken as per the Rule 114B of the Income Tax Rules. These transactions range from applying for credit/debit cards to sale or purchase of vehicles (except two wheelers).

Can taxpayers use Aadhaar card in case there PAN card becomes inoperative?

There is no clarity on whether the government will allow the usage of Aadhaar card in case the PAN card becomes inoperative. It is unlikely that the government will grant such a big relief to the taxpayers. Aadhaar can be used in place of PAN only if the person does not have a PAN card or if the PAN and Aadhaar have been linked. Otherwise, the individual won't be able to use his Aadhaar card in place of the PAN card.

Ways to link PAN to Aadhaar

There are two ways through which you can link your PAN to Aadhaar card: via SMS and via Income Tax India website. Here's how you can link PAN to Aadhaar card using one of these two methods available for the purpose.

Steps involved in Aadhaar linking via SMS

Send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 from registered mobile number in the following format: UIDPAN <space> <12-digit-Aadhaar> <space> <10-digit PAN>.

Steps involved in Aadhaar linking via Income Tax India website

Step 1: Visit the Income Tax Department online filing portal

Step 2: Select the 'Link Aadhaar' option on the left side of homepage

Step 3: Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number as mentioned on your Aadhaar card

Step 4: Choose 'I have the only year of birth in Aadhaar card', in case you have only the birth year mentioned on your Aadhaar card and not the complete DoB.

Step 5: Choose 'I agree to validate my Aadhaar details with UIDAI', if you choose to do so.

Step 6: After the following steps mentioned, enter the captcha code appearing on your screen.

Step 7: Click on 'Link Aadhaar' option to request linking of PAN and Aadhaar.

The PAN and Aadhaar linking can fail due to a mismatch in the details that you have provided and the details mentioned on your documents. Thus, it becomes important that you enter all the details very carefully.

