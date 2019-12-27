Aadhaar crosses 125-crore mark by 2019-end, claims govt

Aadhaar has crossed the 125-crore mark at the end of the year 2019. This means that these many residents of India possess the 12-digit unique identity number as of date. The achievement comes along with the rapidly increasing use of Aadhaar as the primary identity document by the holders of this card.

"This is evident from the fact that Aadhaar-based authentication services have been used close to 37,000 crore times since inception. At present, UIDAI receives about 3 crore authentication requests every day," said a government release.

"Residents are more inclined on keeping their details in Aadhaar updated," the release added.

Also Read: Pan-Aadhaar linking: What will happen if the two are not linked by December 31; Check here

UIDAI recorded close to 331 crore successful Aadhaar updates (biometric and demographic) till date. At present, UIDAI receives about 3-4 lakh Aadhaar updates request every day.

The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had implemented Aadhaar in the year 2010. The 12-digit biometric card was created to serve as an identity proof of every single Indian resident and can be used to avail certain government benefits.

Also Read:Finance Ministry makes Aadhaar linking mandatory for PM Vaya Vandana Yojana

The Income Tax (I-T) department had earlier this month said that it is mandatory to link your PAN card with your Aadhaar by December 31, 2019. The I-T department in a statement said, "Building a better tomorrow! To reap seamless benefits of income tax services, complete the vital link before 31st December 2019".

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had extended the deadline of linking PAN with Aadhaar through an order issued in September this year.

Also Read: Privacy breach not a key concern for 92% Aadhar card holders: Report