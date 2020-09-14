Monsoon Session of Parliament to begin today; COVID-19, India-China row, economic slowdown in focus

The monsoon session of Parliament begins today amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 18-day session is slated to be held between September 14 and October 1. The monsoon session in Parliament generally takes place around mid-July but this year it got delayed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The opposition is set to corner the government on a host of issues ranging from the ongoing India-China standoff in Ladakh to handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent economic downturn.

Opposition parties, including Congress, have formulated their strategies on how to tackle ordinances introduced by the Centre during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Congress particularly has decided to oppose bills pertaining to four ordinances expected to be tabled by the government during the session.

Since the monsoon session is going to begin under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of unprecedented measures have been taken comprising sitting of two houses in shifts without any off day, mandatory wearing of masks, and entry only to those with a negative COVID-19 report. Frequent sanitisation of the entire Parliament complex will also be carried out.

Meanwhile, 46 bills are pending in Parliament currently of which 17 are listed for consideration. Six bills are listed for withdrawal, whereas 23 bills are listed for introduction, consideration, and passing.

The major bills listed for consideration and passing are as follows:-

1. The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020

2. The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019

3. The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020

4. The Industrial Relations Code Bill, 201

5. The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2019

6. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second) Amendment Bill, 2020

7. The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

8. The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020

9.The Salary and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020

10. The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020

11. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020

12. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Prices Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020