Petrol, diesel prices hiked for sixth time in seven days

Petrol and diesel prices were raised for the sixth time in a week on Thursday. In the national capital, petrol saw a hike of 11 paise whereas diesel saw a hike of 21 paise.

In Delhi, petrol prices rose from Rs 81.59 per litre on November 24 to Rs 81.70 per litre on November 26. Diesel prices were raised from Rs 71.41 per litre on November 24 to Rs 71.62 per litre on November 26. In the past seven days, petrol prices have risen by 74 paise in the national capital whereas diesel prices have seen a hike of over Re 1. There was no hike in fuel prices on Wednesday.

Here are the petrol prices across major metro cities on November 26:

Price of petrol in Delhi today: Rs 81.70 per litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today: Rs 88.40 per litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today: Rs 84.74 per litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today: Rs 83.26 per litre

Price of petrol in Gurugram today: Rs 79.94 per litre

Price of petrol in Noida today: Rs 82.13 per litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today: Rs 84.98 per litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today: Rs 84.43 per litre

Here are the diesel prices across major metro cities on November 26:

Price of diesel in Delhi today: Rs 71.62 per litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today: Rs 78.12 per litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today: Rs 77.08 per litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today: Rs 75.19 per litre

Price of diesel in Gurugram today: Rs 72.19 per litre

Price of diesel in Noida today: Rs 72.04 per litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today: Rs 78.15 per litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today: Rs 75.92 per litre

State run oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked fuel prices on November 20 after an almost two month long hiatus. Petrol rates had remained constant since September 22 and diesel rates weren't changed since October 2.

OMCs had suspended daily revision of fuel prices to avoid volatility in international market amid COVID-19 pandemic. Global oil prices have, however, started increasing on the back of the recent success in various COVID-19 vaccine trial programmes and the revival of fuel demand.

